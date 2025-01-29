The Great Disconnect: WA’s Bold Move to Ban Phones in Schools

Not sure how this is going to fly. A senator in Washington has introduced legislation to ask every school district in the state to develop policies keeping cellphones and other electronics out of the classroom.

Senator Marko Liias (D-Edmonds) sponsor of Senate Bill 5346 says:

"We know students of all ages do better when they can focus and actively engage during the school day. There’s a mountain of evidence that shows focused students are better students. This bill will help kids concentrate less on screens and more on academic success."

A Majority of Teachers Agree That Smartphones Cause Disruption.

Most teens today have a smartphone. According to research, 72% of high school instructors say cellphones in the classroom are a major distraction. Similarly, 90% of those surveyed expressed support for policies limiting cellphone use in class.

According to a report from the National Education Association (NEA), educators are concerned about the mental health of students.

A growing number of school districts in the state have updated their policies on cellphone use. Policies differ from district to district. However, the goal is the same, to prevent distraction, get the kids offline, and to improve mental health.

Some districts allow use of cellphones during lunch and in the hallways. Some districts haven’t placed any restrictions on cellphone use.

At Kennewick High School, cellphones must be be put away during class, unless permission is given by the teacher.

Senate Bill 5346 has been referred to the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee and awaits a public hearing date.

