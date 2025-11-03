New WA Warning: Unsecured Loads Can Empty Your Wallet

Due to various items blocking major roadways recently, it's a good time to remind motorists to secure YOUR loads.

The Secure Your Load for Safer Roads campaign launched in June. Now in its 5th year, the campaign is led by the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology), in partnership with Washington State Patrol (WSP), and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

“Keeping Washington’s roads safe and clean takes all of us,” said Casey Sixkiller, director of the Washington Department of Ecology. “A small action like strapping down your cargo can make a big difference in preventing crashes, protecting the environment, and reducing litter.”

Over This Past Weekend, a Detached Semi-Trailer Caused a Lane Blockage on I-82.

The trailer was in the middle of the roadway near MP 86. A local tow company was called to remove the semi-trailer from the roadway.

And, on Monday, Someone Lost a Boat Traveling Over Blewett Pass.

Littering and Driving With An Unsecured Load Are AGAINST the Law in Washington.

Depending on the load, fines range anywhere from $50 to $5,000. If you're driving behind a vehicle with an unsecured load, call 911 to report it.

