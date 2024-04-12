WA Salmon Fishing Season Opens June 16th: What You Need to Know

The WA salmon fishing opener is set for June 16th. Are you ready?

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announced the details of salmon fishing opportunities for 2024-2025 in a release on Thursday.

“These salmon fishing seasons were crafted carefully to ensure conservation goals are achieved for salmon populations, especially those listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act (ESA),” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind. “We’ve worked carefully with treaty tribes to ensure there will be sustainable salmon fisheries and developed a fair number of fishing opportunities in Washington while protecting weaker salmon stocks.”

Fishing on the Columbia River is planned to be open on different segments of the river for different amounts of time.

• June 16-19 from the Astoria-Megler Bridge to Bonneville Dam.

• June 16-30 Bonneville Dam to Priest Rapids Dam will open, and closed to retention thereafter.

• June 16-July 31 for waters downstream of Highway 395 Bridge in Pasco.

• Fall fisheries from Buoy 10 to the Highway 395 Bridge in Pasco are planned for an Aug. 1st opener.

There will be different dates by area for Chinook and coho.

This includes steelhead restrictions throughout the river. The coho run size is expected to be lower than in recent years but should provide similar fishing opportunities. The Chinook run size is less than last year's return but is still expected to provide good fishing opportunities.

