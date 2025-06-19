It's about time! If you're a fan, you can now plan fishing excursions, as the statewide recreational salmon fisheries for the 2025-2026 season were recently finalized with several marine and freshwater opportunities.

Canva Canva loading...

Calling all Anglers! The Salmon Fishing Season Is Officially Open in Washington State.

As part of summer and fall salmon fishing season, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has created the Salmon Fishing Current blog: summer and fall 2025 edition.

Read More: Heading to WA Trails? Read These Biking Rules First

It's a great way to keep you updated on any fishing rule changes, emergency closures, and any other related developments of fishing in Washington.

Also, the 2025-2026 Salmon Fishing Regulation Pamphlet Is NOW Available Online.

Printed copies are expected to arrive at statewide license dealers and at WDFW offices the last week of June. Anglers using the Fish Washington® app to look up seasons for 2025–26 fisheries may see dates from last summer. The Fish Washington® app will update for the 2025–2026 fishing season by July 1.

wdfw.wa.gov wdfw.wa.gov loading...

Get our free mobile app

Washington offers many recreational salmon fishing opportunities, with various species. Chinook, Coho, and Sockeye are all available depending on location and time of year. Remember that freshwater rivers and lakes also provide prime opportunities for catching salmon. Some areas are known for specific species. Lake Washington is known for Sockeye, while the Cowlitz River is known for Chinook.

Exploring the 5 Best Fishing Spots in Washington State Dive into our guide to the best fishing spots in the Pacific Northwest. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals