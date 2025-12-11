WSDOT via Facebook WSDOT via Facebook loading...

Several days of heavy rainfall has caused MULTIPLE roadways to close, and forced evacuations throughout Washington State. Heavy rain has pushed waterways to record levels.

The Rainfall Has Caused Mudslides, and Washed Out Complete Roadways

Most recently, according to the Washington Department of Transportation:

US 2 is a major roadway through Leavenworth. Due to current dangerous conditions, the popular road is closed. Downed trees and rocks, with deep mud over the roadway in multiple locations, have forced the closure. THERE IS NO DETOUR AVAILABLE. WSDOT is advising motorists to know before you go. Always check current road conditions on the WSDOT Travel-Real-Time-Map.

Respect Road Closure Signs. Do NOT Drive Around.

As of this writing, GO NOW EMERGENCY evacuations are in place for portions of Pierce County, specifically, South Prairie.

Washington Emergency Management Division advises everyone to have Wireless Emergency Alerts turned ON.

