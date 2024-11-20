Washington Residents Warned “Do Not Travel” To These Locations

Washington residents are warned being warned NOT to travel to many locations.

As we get closer to the holidays, more and more of us are making travel plans. Many look forward to visiting with family and friends. Some of us plan for a leisurely vacation. Often this leads us to a sunny, warm, exotic beach, and quite often in a foreign country.

Naturally, safety is the #1 concern when traveling abroad.

The United States Government has issued a list of travel advisories. They are ranked in risk from Level 1 to Level 4. There are several Level 4 Travel Alerts, meaning, 'DO NOT TRAVEL HERE.' Many countries are on this list for many reasons, including:

• Crime

• Kidnapping

• Armed conflict

• Civil unrest

• War

You may want to take a look at the places NOT recommended to visit, and plan for another destination.

I know I wasn't planning a visit to any of the countries listed above. I am, however looking forward to a sunny destination this winter, in a popular country, Mexico. We go because we've been before, loved it, and, it's affordable. U.S. citizens visit Mexico for many reasons:

• Breathtaking beaches

• History and culture

• Mayan ruins

• Wonderful weather

Wherever you plan to visit, please make sure it's a safe destination. And if you're looking for a safe place in the United States, scroll on.

