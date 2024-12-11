Washington is the 3rd Most Popular EV State in the U.S.
Sales of Electric Vehicles in Washington State Are Climbing
Washington ranks in the top three states in the U.S. for sales of new electric vehicles. According to Autobody News, Colorado is now #1 in the country, followed by California, and Washington. One of every four new cars purchased in Colorado in the third quarter of 2024 was an electric vehicle.
Washington State Also Ranks as the Third Most EV-Friendly State in the Nation
As the popularity of electric vehicles continues to grow, there are many rebates, incentives, and tax credits available. According to greencars.com:
EV incentives are available for federal, state, and local credits. These government-offered rebates were created to promote the sale and ownership of electric vehicles. According to the U.S. Energy Administration, 76 percent of all oil consumed in the United States is used to fuel gasoline-powered vehicles.
As an electric vehicle owner in WA, you have access to over 2,000 public EV charging stations, with more on the way.
There's even a charging directory available to EV owners in Washington. The West Coast Green Highway is a network of electric vehicle DC fast charging stations located every 25 to 50 miles along Interstate 5, Hwy 99, and other major roadways in British Columbia, Washington, Oregon, and California.
Which Are the Most Affordable Electric Cars on the Market?
If you're on a budget, like me, cost has everything to do in making a new vehicle purchase. Road & Track has a list of the cheapest electric cars available. The most economical vehicle is the Chevy Bolt. However, GM has halted production until the next redesign. The Equinox EV has replaced it.
