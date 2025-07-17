Canva Canva loading...

When it comes to Washington, you can't deny our state's unbelievable beauty. From picturesque lanscapes of majestic mountains like Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens to some of the most diverse coastline scenery, Washington is known for a lot of landmarks. But...which landmark is the most popular?

Washington’s Top Attraction Isn’t What You’d Guess

Naturally, when you think of Washington State, most people believe the Space Needle in Seattle is the most iconic landmark. Well, move over Space Needle. According to Reader's Digest, there's a new #1 most-visited, most popular landmark. And, I was just there.

Pike Place Market is a must-see when you’re in Seattle. The open-air market offers crafts, food, brews, buskers and a whole lot of liveliness. The public market is one of the oldest farmers markets in the country, covering nine acres, from Pike Street north to Virginia Street, and from 1st Avenue west to Western Avenue. When you’re not eating, drinking and shopping on the lower levels, or taking advantage of the market’s historic arcade, be sure to peruse the events calendar for events, including cooking classes and burlesque shows. You’ll be missing out if you’re not one of the 10 million visitors to come through.

This Isn’t What You Expect From Washington’s #1

I 100% agree! When in Seattle, DO NOT skip Pike Place Market. Can you believe my first visit to the market was just a few weeks ago? If you're a fan of fish, and clam chowder, you'll love it! One visit to Pike Place Market and you'll be hooked. I can't wait to return! I purchased the MOST juicy peaches I've ever had.

Those peaches were delightful in during the most unbelievable traffic delay (2.5-hours), on our way home to Tri-Cities.

