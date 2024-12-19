Canva Canva loading...

A large shellfish recall by Washington state is affecting restaurants and food retailers in several other states.

The Washington State Department of Health and the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference announce the recall of Manila clams and oysters due to a norovirus outbreak.

The seafood was harvested between November 15th and December 11th.

The oysters and Manila clams were harvested from the Pickering Passage growing area by Rudy's Shellfish. Products were sent to food establishments in Arizona, Florida, California, Massachusetts, New York, Michigan, as well as Washington. The shellfish may have been distributed to other states.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of the oysters and Manila clams harvested from 11/15/2024 to 12/11/2024 by Rudy’s Shellfish (WA-1590-SS) from Pickering Passage growing area in Washington because they may be contaminated with Norovirus.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a highly contagious foodbourne illness, often referred to as "food poisoning" or "stomach flu." Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body ache. Symptoms usually begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and can last from 1 to 3 days. If you believe you or someone you are caring for is severely dehydrated, call your healthcare provider.

Restaurants should not serve or sell contaminated oysters and Manila clams.

If you do have these shellfish in your establishment, do not serve or sell them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or you can return them to your seller for a refund. Clean and sanitize any contact surfaces that may have been touched by the oysters.

