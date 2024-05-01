Great News: Washington is Best State for Nurses

It's awesome news! Washington is hailed as the BEST state in the nation for nurses.

A recent report released by WalletHub lists the best states for nurses as well and the worst. While Washington is the best, the worst in Hawaii. According to WalletHub:

Washington is the best state for nurses, in part because it has very high median earnings for registered nurses, nurses in care facilities, and licensed practical and vocational nurses. The Evergreen State has one of the highest job growth rates for nurses, too. It also has some of the highest-ranked nursing schools in the country.

WalletHub compared states on different metrics of job satisfaction, including salaries, job openings, and the quality of nursing homes.

Nurses in Washington enjoy good working conditions. The state now restricts mandatory overtime. which helps nurses from burning out. Also, Washington has a very high percentage of nursing homes that are rated five stars.

New Hampshire is the best state when it comes to career opportunities.

New Hampshire has the most job openings and a large number of hospitals per capita. The state also restricts mandatory overtime, which stops nurses from being taken advantage of.

Nurses are extremely necessary and heroes of our communities.

Health care workers endure long hours, often in hazardous conditions to make sure the public stays well. According to WalletHub, nursing is considered a lucrative career with an average salary of more than $94,000 and a low unemployment rate in the U.S.

