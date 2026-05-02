It's been a long time coming. Finally, the suspect responsible for a 2012 fatal hit and run accident is in custody.

After 14 years on WSP's Most Wanted List, Manuel Cortez-Vargas was arrested on Thursday in Madera, California.

Details of the 2012 Fatal Accident

On March 5th, 2012 Cortez-Vega failed to negotiate a curve on sapp Road in Skagit County, and cashed the Honda Accord. The vehicle overturned and landed upside down in a water-filled ditch.

Instead of Helping or Calling for Assistance, Cortez Vargas Fled the Scene

His passenger, 19-year old Cameron Sheridan was trapped in the vehicle, and drowned as a result.

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Manuel Cortez-Vargas Was Placed on the WSP Most Wanted List in 2012

After failing to appear in court on a hit and run-fatality charge, a warrant was issued for his arrest for vehicular homicide on March 7th, 2012.

Investigators Located Cortez-Vargas in CA and Coordinated With Local Police

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WSP detectives learned of Cortez-Vargas' whereabouts, and worked with the Madera Police Department to apprehend him. He was taken into custody without incident, and was booked into the Madera County Jail.

“This arrest shows our commitment to public safety and justice. After 14 years on WSP’s Most Wanted list, this individual is now in custody. We do not forget, and we do not stop. Our troopers will continue to find and hold offenders accountable,” said Chief John R. Batiste of the Washington State Patrol.

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