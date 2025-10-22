The Washington State department of health has a beneficial new tool to help people see where measles exposures are in the state.

The Measles Exposure Location Tracker Shows Where a Contagious Person Was

Recently (On October 13th), a person with confirmed measles traveled through the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). this tool can help others determine if they may have been exposed and take preventative action.

People who are not immune to measles and are exposed to the virus have a high risk of being infected. Getting vaccinated within 72 hours of first exposure can reduce the chance that a person will become infected or seriously ill.

The mobile-friendly map tool links information from local health departments across the state into one easy-to-navigate platform.

Measles Is a Contagious Airborne Disease Caused by a Virus That Can Lead to Death.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air when a person who is sick breathes, coughs, sneezes, or speaks. The virus can live on surfaces or in the air for up to two hours. Measles can cause serious life-threatening complications, especially in young children and people who are unvaccinated.

The Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) Vaccine is the Strongest Protection.

Washington has had 11 CONFIRMED measles cases so far in 2025.

“Information and vaccination are our strongest tools for preventing measles and keeping our communities safe,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH. “Before there is another exposure, get the best protection available against measles by making sure that you and your family are up to date on MMR vaccine.”

