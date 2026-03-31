Washington’s New Law Changes How Police Use License Plate Readers
To comply with Washington State's new Driver Privacy Act, Senate Bill 6002, recently signed by Governor Bob Ferguson, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office has immediately deactivated its Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system.
The New Law Prohibits the Use of Flock Cameras in Protected Areas
The use of license plate readers by law enforcement agencies cannot be utilized near health care facilities, schools, courts, and other protected community locations.
Under the new law, Police can only use the readers while investigating felonies or gross misdemeanors, looking for stolen vehicles, or searching for missing or endangered people. The cameras can't be used for immigration investigations or enforcement.
Read More: Slow Down: RPD Clocks Speeding Motorist at 92 mph in 45 mph Zone
According to the statement, the department feels that the use of the system would place officers at risk of unintentionally violating the law, which could result in serious legal consequences.
Sheriff Keith Swank Said "the Decision Was Not Made Lightly."
“The loss of this tool is a significant setback for public safety in our community. ALPR technology has been instrumental in locating missing persons, including Silver Alert cases, identifying stolen vehicles, and apprehending dangerous offenders. Without it, our ability to respond quickly and effectively is diminished.”
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office will continue to explore lawful alternatives to proect the safety of residents.
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