Severe Landslide Prompts Closure of I-5 in Bellingham

A massive landslide prompted the closure of Interstate I-5 northbound lanes, in Bellingam on Sunday morning. The Landslide Occurred in the 5 am hour on I-5 North of Iowa Street. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a lane of southbound traffic was blocked as well.

As a Result of the Landslide, a Semi-Truck Was Stuck in the Mud For Several Hours

Several local responders and WSDOT crews were on the scene working to clear the mess. A specialty tow truck was called in to help remove the semi-truck. Crews had to remove the cab and trailer separately.

Washington State Patrol redirected traffic off the freeway at Lakeway and got vehicles back on I-5 at Sunset.

The area saw more than 2" of rain on Saturday night, so there was local flooding on several local roadways.

WSDOT maintenance crews and geotechnical engineers worked with local first responders and towing operators to clear about 2,000 cubic yards of mud and debris.

WSDOT reminds motorists NEVER drive through standing water, and to observe "Road Closed" signs. Your safety is the highest priority.

No one was injured in the landslide. All lanes reopened at 3pm.

