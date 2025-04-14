WA’s Jenny’s Hope Super Pet Adoption Event Is April 26th

The Event I Look Forward to Every Year Is Just Days Away.

Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption is taking place on Saturday, April 26th at Columbia Park in Kennewick.

Jenny's Hope-Facebook Jenny's Hope-Facebook loading...

• Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption runs from 10 am till 3 pm at the band shell stage, across from the Playground of Dreams.

This is the Perfect Opportunity to Meet Your Furry Friendly Addition to the Family.

Patti Banner-Jenny's Hope Patti Banner-Jenny's Hope loading...

Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption allows loving animals a chance to shine away from a shelter in a fun, exciting environment. People are encouraged to attend the event to meet an adoptable friend to add to the family.

We're about helping finding forever homes for the orphaned pets in our community. We feel all dogs and cats deserve a second chance at finding a loving home to bring you joy and companionship.

• Come learn about each organization. There are various volunteer opportunities, foster programs, fundraising events, and more.

• Microchip Any of Your Pets at the Event for $20 - Includes Registration!

Hope to see you at Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption on Saturday, April 26th! Check out photos from last year's event.

Jenny's Hope Annual Super Pet Adoption Event Jenny's Hope13th Annual Super Pet Adoption Event took place on April 27, 2024 at Columbia Park in Kennewick. Multiple animal shelters and rescues come together to get adoptable dogs, cats, and other animals into their forever homes. Gallery Credit: Jenny's Hope

Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption participants include the following:

• Beg-N-Bark

• BnB Pet Retreat, LLC

• Benton County Canine Shelter

• West Richland Animal Control

• The Ridge Dogs

• Lost and Found Pets of Grant County WA

• Cattitude TVNR

• Tri City Kitty Rescue

• Pet OverPopulation Prevention POPP

• Hands N Paws Animal Assistance

• Tumbleweed Cat Rescue

• No Nuts Club

• Forgotten Dogs Rescue

• FRC of the Tri-Cities

• Silver Cloud

• The Pit Bull Pen

• Adams County Pet Rescue

• Lucky Puppy Grooming

• Grant County Animal Outreach

• Mighty Meow Kitten Rescue

• Puppy Hut Mobile Grooming

