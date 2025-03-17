Washington Italian Restaurant Is One of America’s Finest

One of Washington's favorite Italian Restaurant's Ranks Among the Best in America.

Who doesn't love Italian cuisine? It's one of the most universal choices in our nation. From pizza to pasta, and even seafood entrees, most people can settle on an option, unlike most restaurants, specializing in particular fares. And, the foodie website, LoveFood has the best Italian restaurants for every state in the U.S.

The Best Place in Washington for Italian Cuisine is Found in Seattle.

Cinque Terre Ristorante is open daily for lunch and dinner. It's located at 2001 Westlake Avenue, between 6th and 7th Avenue in Downtown Seattle, WA 98121. According to the website:

Locally owned and operated by the Varchetta brothers, Salvio, Leo and Roberto bring together many generations of combined hospitality and restaurant experience to their latest venture, Cinque Terre Ristorante. Their love of the sea and childhood influence growing up on the Italian Riviera led them to create this concept, complimenting their already existent portfolio of restaurants; Barolo Ristorante, Mamma Melina Ristorante and List Restaurant. The minimal approach of the decor of the restaurant allows the cuisine to fully reflect the emphasis of the region of Cinque Terre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinque Terre Ristorante (@cinqueterreseattle)

The brothers hand select and taste each wine offered on their extensive list, ensuring their guests enjoy the best selection to compliment the dishes served for every type of occasion.

Get our free mobile app

I'm Adding Cinque Terre Ristorante to My To-Do List the Next Time I'm in Seattle.

Most Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Tri-Cities Mamma Mia! We have the best Italian restaurants in Tri-Cities! Pick your pasta and your sauce. Maybe some bread to mop up all the sauce? All price ranges, kid-friendly or just the adults. Maybe for date night or family night, these are the 8 popular places in the Tri-Cities area for a delicious Italian dinner. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker