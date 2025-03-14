WA I-90 Nightmare: Impact of Heavy Snowfall and Collisions

Heavy Snow and Multiple Crashes Shut Down I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass on Thursday.

No serious injuries were reported after numerous wrecks closed down the road, due to what the Washington State Departent of Transportation (WSDOT) called a "big storm."

I90 Snoqualmie Pass-X
WSDOT closed the highway in both directions between North Bend and Ellensburg just before 7 pm because of several semi-truck crashes. Eastbound I-90 was closed earlier near the summit (milepost 47) to clear the collisions.

Eastbound I-90 reopened just after 9 pm. Westbound I-90 at Ellensburg reopened AT 11:30 PM.

According to the National Weather Service, Snow is the Forecast Through Sunday.

Motorists should be prepared for snowy conditions. Plan ahead. Have chains, and your winter travel kit packed. Your kit should include:

• Water and snacks
• Flashlight
• Batteries
• Phone Charger
• Shovel
• Ice scraper
• Blanket
• Extra clothing
• Gloves or mittens
• Boots

While Spring officially arrives on March 21st, Winter is very much alive in the mountains. Know before you go, by checking WSDOT for real-time road conditions.

