Fascinating! Washington’s Most High Status Vehicle Revealed
To some people, the make and model of their vehicle is a status or likeness.
For a person like me, it's about getting to and from safely and economically. I've never been one to stay loyal to a particular make.
I've driven everything, Plymouth, Pontiac, Chevrolet, Toyota, and Hyundai. Although, I did prefer my Toyota Yaris. It got unbelievable gas mileage! I drove that Yaris for years until it was totaled in 2020. Now I'm in a Hyundai Tucson. I love it. The reason for sharing all this is because there's a report out listing the most high-status cars in every state. Washington and Oregon share the same vehicle perceived as high-status.
I know two people who drive a Tesla. I've never been in one, have you? One of those people also drove a Porsche, as well as a Toyota.
The most dreamed about car make is also the same for Washington and Oregon.
It's Toyota. I recently rented a Toyota Camry and thoroughly enjoyed it. So much so, I will probably be shopping for a Toyota again.
Hybrids and electric vehicles are becoming mo
re popular. My neighbor drives a hybrid. I'm ashamed to admit that I'm intimidated by electric vehicles. I can't be the only one.
From luxurious to more affordable models, owning an electric car has become an attainable option for those who decide they’d like their days at the gas pump to end. While there are many high-status electric vehicle makers out there, 41% of Americans don’t typically think EVs are high-status.
Read more about what Americans think about high-status cars here.
