I love hot weather, however, I don't need so much of what is predicted for Washington.

For the next several days, temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits. And, by several days, I'm talking about two full weeks (at least 15 days). Can you stand it?

A quick glance at the Weather Channel 10-day forecast for Kennewick, calls for temps in the low 100s through next Saturday, July 20th and beyond.

The high for Tuesday, 7/9 and Wednesday, 7/10, is predicted to be 109 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday at 10 pm. A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

The combination of hot, dry and unstable weather warrants Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches. In addition, breezy winds will develop through the Cascade gaps and into portions of the Columbia Basin Wednesday and will coincide with low relative humidities in the afternoon and evening.

In fact there's also a burn ban in effect for Benton County.

According to the Benton Franklin Health District, cooling stations are located below:

Should you need a break from the sun and the heat, the places above are opening their doors as temporary cooling centers to provide relief during business hours.

It's beneficial to know the signs of heat-stroke. Call 911 if you experience:

• High body temperature (103°F or higher)

• Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

• Fast, strong pulse

• Headache

• Dizziness

• Nausea

• Confusion

• Losing consciousness (passing out)

