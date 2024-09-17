Washington Forecast Suggests Snow Will Be Here Sooner Than Later

Just as football season arrives, it seems that Mother Nature took a hint and obliged with cooler temperatures. We've had everything from extreme heat, to snow already, in the higher elevations like the Cascades. That's one of the issues I love about the West Coast. Living in southern California, I was able to drive to the beach for a swim, and I cold get to the mountains to go sledding in the same day. It was really pretty amazing.

My new Green Bay Packers Jersey arrived the other day, and I plan to wear it every Friday to show support for my team. I work wih a lot of Seahawks fans and every Friday in Fall and Winter everyone wears their blue and green. Soon, we'll be driving on slick roads, shoveling sidewalks and driveways.

I'm Grateful to Live in Washington and NOT in the Midwest

Midwest winters can be downright nasty. However, people there are accustomed to heavy snow. Plowing is a full-time job for operators. Here in Tri-Cities, we're lucky to see a plow on the roads when it's snowing.

It can be a dangerous commute, when the roads aren't cleared, especially on city streets. Experts are warning that this winter will be influenced by La Niña. This could mean more snowfall. According to NOAA, a higher-than-average snowfall is expected.

