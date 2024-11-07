Here’s Why Flags are Flying at Half-Staff Today in Washington

Governor Inslee ordered that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff today (November 7th) until the end of business or sunset.

This is in memory of two Navy service members who were killed last month.

Lt. Serena "Dug" Nicole Wileman and Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay "Miley" Payge Evans died in the line of duty when their EA-18G Growler jet crashed east of Mount Rainier on a training mission. The crash was reported at 3:23 pm and occurred at about 6,000 feet in a remote, heavily wooded area.

The two were assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 130, known as "Zappers." They were based out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

Evans, from Palmdale, CA, was commissioned in 2014, and made history as part of first-ever all-female flyover of Super Bowl LVII, celebrating 50 years of women flying in the Navy.

Wileman was commissioned in 2018 after completing Officer Candidate School in Rhode Island. She earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Unit Commendation Medal, and a Combat action Ribbon.

According to Capt. Marvin Scott, commander of Carrier Air Wing 3:

Both women demonstrated tenacity as aviators and will be remembered for their positive energy.

The bodies of the two service members were returned to Washington from Dover Air Force Base this week.

