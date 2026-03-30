It's great news for Washingtonians 16 and older who would like to purchase an electric bike. The Washington State Department of Transportation has re-launched its WE-Bike e-bike rebate program, allowing randomly selected applicants to receive a rebate of $300 or $1,200, depending on household income elegibility.

Anyone Living in Washington, 16 and Older Can Apply Through March 29, 2027

The program will begin to select applicants at random starting on April 13th, through an online application portal. Selected applicants will need t oprovide documents to confirm eligibility.

Read More: Washington Drivers Warned of Major Freeway Closure This Weekend

Applicants Need to Submit Just One Application to Be Considered

If you applied in 2025, you will need to reapply.

The e-bike rebate program is funded through the Washington state legislature’s transportation budget. Funding comes from the Climate Commitment Act. Washington State Department of Transportations’ Active Transportation Division is tasked with designing and implementing the program according to rules set by the legislature.

While the Initial WE-Bike Program Launched With $5 M, This Year Has $7 M

"We’re proud to deliver the WE-Bike program and excited for communities statewide to benefit from it,” said Kerri Woehler, WSDOT assistant secretary for Multimodal Development and Delivery. “WSDOT is building a transportation system that works just as well for people driving as it does for people walking, biking and rolling. As we expand Washington’s network of bike routes, WE-Bike makes it possible for more neighbors to take advantage of a convenient, healthy form of transportation.”

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Almost half of rebate recipients surveyed from the initial WE-Bike rebate program said they used their e-bikes to travel to new destinations. In 2025, WE-Bike offered 6, 861 out of 37,751 applicants in all 39 WA State counties the opportunity to use rebates.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli