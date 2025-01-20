Washington Shaken by 3.5 Magnitude Tremor: What You Need to Know

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred on Monday, January 20th at 1:35 pm, near Fall City, Washington.

According to Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN), The shaking was felt about 7.13 miles north from North Bend, or 25.6 miles east southeast from Seattle. Did you feel it? If so, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) would love to hear from you.

How Common Are Earthquakes in Washington State?

Earthquakes are common in Washington state. More than 1,000 occur every year. A dozen or more are strong enough that people feel the ground shake.

Where Do Most Of The Earthquakes Occur in Washington State?

According to Emergency Management Division Washington, the Puget Sound basin has a history of frequent earthquakes. Some quakes cause damage. In the past 125 years, Washington has experienced 20 damaging events.

When An Earthquake Strikes, Do You Know What To Do?

Federal, State, and local emergency management experts agree that "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" is the best action to reduce injury and death during an earthquake.

What Is Drop, Cover, And Hold On?

Drop: Get down on to your hands and knees. This lowers your center of gravity, and makes it much harder for the earthquake shaking to knock you over. It also makes you smaller, so you’re less likely to be hit by falling debris. If you need to move to a safer location, stay low, and crawl on your hands and knees. Cover: Take Cover under something sturdy, like a desk or table if one is available. Cover your head and neck with one hand. If something like a hardcover book is nearby, you can also cover your head and neck with that. Hold On: Hold on in that position, and hold on to your cover, so it doesn’t shake away from you. Earthquake shaking may last from seconds, to several minutes for the largest earthquakes. Make sure you’re protecting yourself the whole time!

