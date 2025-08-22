Recently, I read about earthquakes in Washington State. One quake was a 2.3 magnitude near Big lake, on Friday at about 2:40 am. The other was a 2.9 magnitude event less than a mile from Mount Vernon, which occurred on Thursday at about 1 am. Big Lake is about 5 miles southeast of Mount Vernon.

The Truth Is, Earthquakes in Washington State Are Very Common.

Earthquakes happen in Washington every day. More than 1,000 earthquakes occur in the state every year. However, most are too small to be felt. According to the Washington Emergency Management Division:

An earthquake is the sudden release of stored energy. Most earthquakes occur along a fracture within the earth, called a fault. The shaking caused by this sudden shift is often very small, but occasionally large earthquakes produce very strong ground shaking. It is this strong shaking and its consequences – ground failure, landslides, liquefaction – that damages buildings and structures and upsets the regional economy.

When An Earthquke Strikes, Do You Know What to Do?

• If you're inside, stay, and do NOT run outside. Avoid doorways.

• Protect yourself, Drop, Cover, and Hold on.

• If you're in a car, pulll over and set the emergency brake.

• If you're outside, move to an open area. Stay away from buildings, trees, and power lines. Drop and cover until the shaking stops.

