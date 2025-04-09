Great News: WA Residents Can Apply For E-Bike Rebate of $1,200

Residents of Washington Can Now Apply for E-bike Rebates of $300 or $1,200.

If you're like me, and have been "just thinking" about getting an E-bike, this may help you make the decision to purchase one.

The Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) WE-Bike Program offers assistance to people purchasing a peddle-assisted electric bike. It's open through noon Wednesday, April 23rd.

Applications are now open for the opportunity to get a $300 or $1,200 instant rebate.

Thousands of Washingtonians will apply for the $4 million the state is giving out. It's an effort to get more residents to ride e-bikes to work and school. Approximately 10,000 rebates will be given through the two-week application period, ending at noon on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Washington Residents 16 and Olde Can Apply Using the State's Rebate Portal.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) e-bike instant rebate program demonstrates the commitment Washington state has towards active transportation by assisting its residents in purchasing bikes that best suit their needs. Rebates of $300 or $1200 (depending on eligibility) will be awarded via random selection.

• To qualify for a $1,200 rebate, you must confirm a household income at or below 80% of the median income for your county.

• If you don't meet the income limit, $300 rebates will be available.

• Applicants need to provide their physical address, email, phone number, and demographic information.

• Only one rebate is available per household.

• Rebates must be used within 45 days of receipt or by June 30th, whichever comes first.

