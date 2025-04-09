Great News: WA Residents Can Apply For E-Bike Rebate of $1,200
Residents of Washington Can Now Apply for E-bike Rebates of $300 or $1,200.
If you're like me, and have been "just thinking" about getting an E-bike, this may help you make the decision to purchase one.
The Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) WE-Bike Program offers assistance to people purchasing a peddle-assisted electric bike. It's open through noon Wednesday, April 23rd.
READ MORE: Target Closing All Washington Stores for One Day
Applications are now open for the opportunity to get a $300 or $1,200 instant rebate.
Thousands of Washingtonians will apply for the $4 million the state is giving out. It's an effort to get more residents to ride e-bikes to work and school. Approximately 10,000 rebates will be given through the two-week application period, ending at noon on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Washington Residents 16 and Olde Can Apply Using the State's Rebate Portal.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) e-bike instant rebate program demonstrates the commitment Washington state has towards active transportation by assisting its residents in purchasing bikes that best suit their needs. Rebates of $300 or $1200 (depending on eligibility) will be awarded via random selection.
• To qualify for a $1,200 rebate, you must confirm a household income at or below 80% of the median income for your county.
• If you don't meet the income limit, $300 rebates will be available.
• Applicants need to provide their physical address, email, phone number, and demographic information.
• Only one rebate is available per household.
• Rebates must be used within 45 days of receipt or by June 30th, whichever comes first.
7 Best Bike Trails in Tri-Cities, Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
NEW NEIGHBORS: These Are the States Sending the Most People to Washington
Gallery Credit: Stacker