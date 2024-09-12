Do Washington Drivers Plan Routes Based on Drive-Thru Restaurants?
Some people love long car commutes, and others, not so much. I know when I'm traveling on the road for a extended period of time, it's beneficial to have the necessities. Water and snacks are my needs, maybe, a cold soda, as well.
Is It True? Do WA Drivers Plan Their Commutes Around Fast Food Drive-Thru Options?
The answer may shock you. Yes, according to a recent survey of 3,000 drivers, 2-in-3 people admit they do indeed choose their routes based on the availability of fast food drive-thru options. More than 2 million Washington drivers are facing health risks due to their habits on the road. Personally, I consider it a bonus to stop at any decent fast food restaurant on any extended road trip. The study by Potamkin Hyundai showed:
• 68% of drivers plan their commute routes based on drive-thru options available.
• 44% have experienced a 'food mishap' while driving that caused a distraction or almost led to an accident.
• 63% of long distance drivers in WA regularly consume junk food.
Where are America's Unhealthiest Drivers?
The study revealed that overwhelmingly, Maryland (2,862,536 drivers) and Arkansas (1,203,770 drivers) have the most unhealthy divers. 92% snack on junk food while driving. Completing the top 5 are: Mississippi, Louisiana, and Georgia.
The survey also found other reasons why commuters are eating behind the wheel:
• To cope with stress and/or boredom (12%)
• It's a habit (14%)
• To avoid becoming too hungry (21%)
• To save time (53%)
