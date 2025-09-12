andrew-s-fxzpF7bnWDY-unsplash andrew-s-fxzpF7bnWDY-unsplash loading...

The cost to visit a state park in Washington is going up. Come October 1st, the priceof the annual Discover Pass will go up to $45.

No Matter When You Purchase It, the Discover Pass Is a Fantastic Deal.

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

In most other states, a pass to visit their state parks will cost anywher between $100 - $500. And, most other states do NOT have the natural wonders we have in Washington state.

Your Discover Pass gets you unlimited access to over 100 state parks, 350 recreation sites, 700 water access spots, 80 natural areas and 33 wildlife areas. And your dollars stay right here – 100% of Discover Pass revenue goes back into maintaining parks and public lands. Your purchase directly supports trail upkeep, facility improvements and habitat protection.

Read More: Days Away: IRONMAN 70.3 WA Tri-Cities - What You Need to Know

A Discover Pass is required to park at Washington state parks and recreational lands that are managed by Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), and Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Discover Pass Free Days - Three FREE Days Remain.

• Saturday, September 27th (In honor of National Public Lands Day)

• Friday, October 10th (In honor of World Mental Health Day)

• Tuesday, November 11th (In honor of Veteran's Day)

Get our free mobile app

Save the date for January 1st, 2026...the first FREE Day of the new year and your opportunity to take a First Day Hike with a ranger.

Whether you’re an avid hiker, fisher, camper or just love to relax out in nature, your state managed lands are working to make the outdoors accessible for everyone. Washington state lands have something for everyone and are for everyone.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. Gallery Credit: Stacker