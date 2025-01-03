Official Notice: Sturgeon Retention Closure in WA and OR

• Closure Alert: fishery managers from Oregon and Washington have closed sturgeon retention in the Bonneville and the Dalles pools of the Columbia River and all adjacent tributaries, effective immediately.

Catch-and-release sturgeon fishing remains open in the mainstem Columbia River upstream of Bonneville Dam. Sturgeon retention remains open in the John Day Pool.

A record-setting opening day

Sturgeon retention opened on January 1st, and on this first day, anglers caught 1,365 fish in the Bonneville Pool, exceeding the recreationa harvest guideline of 675 fish. However, harvest in the Dalles is below its guidline of 275 fish. Managers anticipate this to change, due to the Bonneville Pool closure. The harvest guideline would be exceeded if retention remained open as scheduled.

The Dalles Pool remains open for catch-and-release fishing for sturgeon on days not open to retention, as do many other stretches of the Columbia River. In addition, the John Day Pool between John Day Dam and McNary Dam opened to white sturgeon retention seven days per week starting Jan. 1, following permanent rules.

White sturgeon can live to be 100 years or older. In the lower Columbia River, white sturgeon can grow to 6 feet in length, and reach about 25 years old.

Rules and regulations are subject to change. Anglers should always review emergency fishing rules and are encouraged to download the Fish Washington mobile app.

