Navigating Washington’s Riskiest Roads, Which is the Deadliest?

Another road is making the list of Washington's deadliest routes.

Have you ever driven on a road that your not familiar with? Personally, I get nervous when I'm driving on unfamiliar roads. Throw in some rain, snow, or fog, and I might pull over. Usually, I make plans to travel during the day, so I can at least see what's ahead of me.

A recent study pulled data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to identify the deadliest roadways in every state. Data was used from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System to average the number of fatalities between 2018 and 2022.

The deadliest road in Washington is State Route 99 between Fife and Everett.

Personally, I've not driven the 49-mile highway running through the Seattle-Tacoma area. Have you? The study conducted by the Barber Law Firm, determined that there were 76 vehicle accidents and over 80 deaths on State Route 99. 20 deaths occurred in 2022 alone.

How dangerous is Washington State Route 99?

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation's crash data report, there have been four fatal car accidents and 23 suspected serious injury accidents on SR- 99 in 2024.

According to the study, the 5 deadliest roads in Washington are:

• State Route 99 — Also known as Pacific Highway•

• State Route 20 — The North Cascades highway is 436 miles long and is the state's longest highway

• State Route 7— Between Morton and Tacoma

• State Route 167— 28-mile highway from Tacoma to Renton

• State Route 14 — Between Vancouver and Plymouth along the Columbia River

According to another source, one of Washington's most dangerous highways also is one of the oldest. Scroll on for some more interesting roads to travel.

