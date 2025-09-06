It's easier than ever today for Washington residents to get vaccinated. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Standing Order for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The order allows for most residents 6 months and older, including pregnant individuals, to go directly to a pharmacy or clinic to receive the Covid-19 vaccine without an individual prescription.

“COVID-19 vaccines are well-researched, well-tested, and have saved millions of lives around the world,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH. “The barriers to COVID-19 vaccination are complex, and the Standing Order is just one part of the solution. We want to ensure all Washington residents have access to the protection these vaccines provide based on the best available science.”

Some Providers Are Waiting to Receive Supplies of the Updated Vaccine.

This may limit appointments. The DOH urges everyone to remain patient, as supply through the Childhood and Adult Vaccine programs are not yet available. They're hoping it will be available in late September or October.

You're encouraged to ask your provider or local pharmacy when they expect to start offering Covid-19 vaccines for the season.

“Washington will step up to protect our residents and ensure our policies are still based in rigorous science. We need the best science and knowledge available to protect public health. I will do everything in my power to protect Washingtonians and stand up for our values as a state," said Governor Bob Ferguson.

For more information, visit DOH's website.

