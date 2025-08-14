Everyone has an opinion. And, EVERYONE has an opinion when it comes to firearms. There are so many issues. Would you carry a loaded gun? Would you have a loaded weapon in your home or vehicle?

I do know that the number of people with concealed carry licenses has increased significantly in Washington. Under a new law, before purchasing a firearm, you must have a state permit. House Bill 1163 was approved in April requiring those wanting to purchase guns to apply for a 5-year permit through the Washington State Patrol.

The New Permit System Will Take Effect in May 2027

Under the new law, CPL applicants will have to prove they've completed a firearm safety program. Currently, applications can't be denied as long as the applicant is 21, is allowed to have a gun, and meets some other requirements. Thus, the rush is on.

By the end of July, Washington had 713,195 active concealed pistol licenses, known as CPLs, according to the state Department of Licensing. That’s up from 699,000 licenses to start the year and equivalent to about one license for every 11 residents.

Is it Legal to Carry a Loaded Gun in Your Vehicle in Washington State?

According to the City of Kennewick, in Washington, Open Carry is legal. However, you must have a valid permit/concealed pistol license (CPL).

This includes cars, buses and trains. You can keep the firearm holstered with empty chamber on your hip in your vehicle (can’t be concealed) but the loaded mag must be removed.

For more information, visit the Washington State Department of Licensing.

