Washington Company Fined $394,200 in Worker’s Toxic Gas Death

A fertilizer manufacturer in Pasco, with a prior record of fines for putting employees at risk is facing another large fine after the death of a worker.

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries has cited and fined Two Rivers Terminal, LLC $394,200 after the death of Viktor Voloshin.

The 56-year-old father of 12 worked for the company as a truck driver for 11 years. He was discovered unresponsive in a tanker-trailer on June 7th, 2024 at the business on Glade Road in Pasco. Voloshin was cleaning the tank for the next delivery.

Fertilizer Residue in the Tank Created Hydrogen Sulfide Gas That Killed Voloshin.

“This incident is heartbreaking and frustrating,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “Mr. Voloshin’s death was completely preventable. Two Rivers Terminal continues to ignore the safety rules despite being fined over and over again,” said Blackwood. “We hope this significant fine will motivate them to do the right thing to protect their workers.”

This Isn't the First Time the Company Was Fined for Serious Violations.

According to L & I, Two Rivers Terminal was cited in the past for 96 serious and 43 general violations. And, in 2012, a worker was crushed to death. Three other employees have been hospitalized. Two Rivers Terminal is appealing this most recent case.

A Gofundme account was set up for the Veloshin family. In the words of Viktor’s family:

“He was the best father we could ever ask for. He loved the Lord and led his family as the best example a father can show. He was always the friendliest person in the room. He always had a positive attitude and found the good in any situation. We miss our Dad so much and do not believe he is no longer coming home.

