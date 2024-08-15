Washington Bracing for Bitter Cold in Latest Winter Outlook

We haven't fiished with Summer yet, and predictions are already in for Winter.

Winter isn't my favorite season, which is why this Minnesota gal moved to the West coast. Personally, Fall is my favorite, followed by Spring, Summer, and THEN, Winter. As a young child, when the first snow fell, we prayed there would be enough for sledding. Of course, in Minnesota, sometimes snow arrived as early as Halloween. What a joy that was!

Winters are better tolerated in the Midwest, as they're better equipped for snow removal and clearing. That's the only issue I worry about, getting to and from destinations on safe roads.

According to the Farmers' Almanac, Washington's Winter outlook will be wet and cold.

Winter officially begins on December 21st. Winter in Washington is considered from late November through March. A typical Washington Winter is described as cold temperatures with rain and snow. The average maximum winter temp in January is about 30° while the minimum is around 15°. Keep in mind that temperatures can get as low as -25° to -45°. The Farmers' Almanac predicts:

The Pacific Northwest will be unseasonably chilly. The Pacific Northwest will also have a wet winter. We are “red flagging” the final week of January over most of the eastern half of the country because of a very active storm track that we expect will deliver frequent bouts of heavy precipitation, as well as strong and gusty winds. We would especially highlight the time frames from January 20 to 23 and 24 to 27, which could mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice (depending on where you live).

If you believe the prediction, it looks like the final days of January, 2025 will be concerning. I'm fine with that. What about you?

