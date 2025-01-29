Urgent: Code Red Declared in WA Blood Donations, Can You Help?
Cold weather in Washington has caused a HUGE drop in blood donations. Can YOU donate?
Blood Banks in Washington Are Running Dangerously Low on Blood.
Due to cold weather plaguing the state, and dangerous driving conditions, that won't let up this week, many would-be and regular donors have not been able to keep their appointments.
Blood Banks in Washington Are Urging Residents to Donate, Due to the Shortage.
After 4 consecutive days of emergency low blood levels, blood banks in the state need residents to donate. According to the Washington State Department of Health, supplies have reached an alarming low level this month.
Because of the Blood Shortage, Hospitals May Be Forced to Cancel Procedures.
Low blood supplies may force some hospitals to delay or cancel procedures. Shortages also limit emergency departments’ ability to respond to mass casualties or other health emergencies.
Did You Know That One Pint of Blood Can Save Up to Three Lives?
A single pint of blood can provid red blood cells, plasma, or platelets to people in need. 1,000 donors a day are needed are needed to keep up with the demand for blood.
Make Your Appointment Today to Give Blood in Washington.
Appointments can be made at your convenience, and take about an hour. You can learn more by visiting the websites below.
