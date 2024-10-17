4 Heartwarming Washington Cities Make America’s Kindest List

If you've ever been lost looking for a destination, it helps to encounter kind people. People who take the time and care to get you going in the right direction. That's what I thought about when I learned that 4 cities in Washington were voted as "Home to America's Kindest and Most Helpful Locals."

The site Luvlink conducted a survey of 3,000 travelers to find where the most kind-hearted and helpful people are located. From the info, a list of the top 150 places known for their hospitality was made. And, 4 cities in Washington made the list.

• #124-Spokane residents are known for their love of the outdoors and take pride in the beauty of their city. They make visitors feel welcome.

• #144-Vancouver locals are known to share their favorite hiking trails and local craft breweries. The people of Vancouver make visitors feel welcomed and rejuvenated to explore the area.

• #145-Bellevue locals are eager to share insights of their city's businesses and share the best dining spots. Bellevue locals are known to help travelers create a memorable experience in their city.

• #146-Kent residents are eager to share their city's diversity. Locals are well connected and engaged in their community. They're known to share their friendly, welcoming energy.

Honestly, I believe most Washingtonians are helpful and kind. I love living here! #1 on the list is Savannah, Georgia. You can view the entire list of towns and cities across the USA with the warmest, most kind-hearted people here.

