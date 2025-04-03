Popular Snack Recalled in Washington Over Pieces of Metal

We have another recall to bring to your attention. If you're a fan of meat sticks or jerky, you may want to take notice, especially if you purchased these meat sticks at Costco.

According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the ready-to-eat beef stick products may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal.

Idaho Smokehouse Partners has recalled approximately 29,541 pounds of ready-to-eat beef sticks. The Chomps beef sticks were sold at Costco locations in 12 states, including Washington, from February 4, 2025, through March 21, 2025. The recall affects the following:

• 1.15-oz vacuum-sealed packages of “CHOMPS ORIGINAL BEEF STICK MILD,” with an expiration date of 02-10-2026, and lot code 25016 printed on the label. The product subject to recall has the number “6220A” on the package.

• 13.8-oz plastic bags containing 12 1.15-oz vacuum-sealed packages of “CHOMPS ORIGINAL BEEF STICK MILD.” The plastic bags have the number “V2059” and “LOT: 622025016,” with expiration date 02-10-2026 printed on the bags. The individual sticks have an expiration date of 02-10-2026, and lot code 25016, with establishment number “6220A” on the package.

The Issue Was Discovered After Chomps Investigated Consumer Complaints.

Every decision we make at Chomps is guided by one goal: keeping our customers safe. That’s why we acted quickly and decisively to remove select lots of our Original Beef and Turkey sticks from the market. Working closely with our manufacturing partner and the USDA, we identified the impacted product and, out of an abundance of caution, voluntarily included additional lots to ensure any potentially affected product is fully accounted for. Our commitment doesn’t stop here—we will continue to take every measure necessary to maintain the trust our customers place in us.

If you have the recalled product, throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund. Read more about the recall here.

