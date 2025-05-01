Washington Man Sentenced to 12-Years for Child Sex Crimes

A Washington man was sentenced to 144 months in prison for distribution of child sexual abuse material. United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice imposed a lifetime of supervised release for 43-year old Donald Eugene Griffin Jr., who will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The Criminal Investigation of Griffin Goes Back to November, 2019.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, the FBI discovered information that the sexual predator was in possession of images of children being sexually abused. In March, 2020, a warrant was obtained to search Griffin's home. Investigators found multiple images on his electronic devices.

Griffin Admitted Using Online Platforms to Access Child Sexual Abuse Material.

He admitted to discussing having sex with a child and distributing and receiving images of child sexual abuse. Agents searched his online accounts where they discovered chats between Griffin and persons who appeared to be younger than 18. On several occasions, he sent child sexual abuse images and requested images from those individuals.

In 2024, A Person Posing as a Minor Received Naked Photos From Griffin.

The civilian posing as an 11-year old girl on Instagram was having conversations with Griffin. He sent naked photos of himself to the girl and discussed having sex with her. The person then contacted investigators.

Get our free mobile app

“Mr. Griffin’s conduct was predatory and depraved. He not only trafficked in images of children being sexually abused – he actively sought out opportunities to engage with minors online in ways that were both explicit and dangerous,” said Acting United States Attorney Richard R. Barker. “I’m grateful to the FBI and AUSA Rebecca Perez for their outstanding work on this case and for bringing Mr. Griffin to justice.”