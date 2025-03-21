Washington’s Best Cheeseburger Ranks Among the Best in America

Who Doesn't Love a Tasty Cheeseburger? It's America's Favorite Option on Any Menu.

Boomers Drive-In-Facebook Boomers Drive-In-Facebook loading...

Whenever we're on the lookout for somewhere to eat in any town, we always search out a burger joint.

So, Where is the Best Cheeseburger in Washington State?

According to the website, LoveFood, the best place in WA State to get a cheeseburger is in Bellingham, at Boomers Drive-In.

What makes Boomers So Special? According to LoveFood:

What people love about the Boomer Burger, a quarter-pound patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a sesame seed bun, is its simplicity, amazing special sauce, and charred flavor. The cheeseburger is served at Boomers Drive-In, a fun, old-fashioned drive-in located in Bellingham, which is cheap, friendly, and extra speedy.

At Boomers, they're not only about the burger, they're also about tasty sides. And, you can get plenty of awesome sides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomer's Drive-In (@boomersdrivein)

From a variety of fries, fried mushrooms, and onion rings, they've got a full medley going on. And, Boomers serves fish & Chips, chicken strips & chips, dogs, salads, shakes, malts, sundaes, and more!

Get our free mobile app

Next time you're in Bellingham, make a stop at Boomers Drive-In, located at 310 N. Samish Way, Bellingham, WA 98225.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman