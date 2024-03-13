Washington Ranks Highest For Burglaries in The Nation
Burglaries in Washington are the highest of any state in the U.S.
An FBI crime data analysis shows the Washington State burglary rate more than doubles the national rate. Per 100,000 residents, Washington saw 548 burglaries. The national rate saw a average of 254 burglaries per 100,000 residents. You can view a map showing burglary risk in each state.
New Mexico is second to the Evergreen State with 481 burglaries and Oklahoma is third at 456 burglaries per 100,000 residents. The majority of burglaries in these states took place during the day.
New Hampshire is the safest state with the lowest burglary rate at 76 per 100,000.
Between 2019 and 2022, burglaries were on the rise in Washington. Over 24,000 break-ins occurred at non-residential buildings and 18,000 break-ins were reported at residential buildings. Stolen vehicles were the items of most value taken. The average value of stolen items taken per burglary was $6,195.
Most home burglaries takek place during the day because of work and school.
Burglars targeting businesses, tend to offend during the night, when businesses are most-likely unoccupied.
What you can do to protect your home from burglars (a list):
Install security cameras
Invest in a burglar alarm
Install outdoor lighting
Upgrade door locks
Secure your doors and windows
Lock your garage
Keep valuables out of sight
Be smart about your "hide-a-key"
Make it look like your home is occupied
