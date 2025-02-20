WA Restaurant Named One of The Best Burger Joints in America

Hamburgers are the one food I'll never turn down. In fact, whenever I go to any restaurant, other than salad, a burger is pretty much the only item I'll order on the menu. Typically, I'm not a big fan of any meat. Hamburgers, though? Sign me up!

Where Do You Go for the Best Burger and Fries in Washington State?

According to the foodie website LoveFood, the best place for a tasty burger and fries in Washington can be found at Lil Woody's Burgers & Shakes.

Li’l Woody’s has several locations in and around Seattle and each showcases the mini-chain's commitment to seasonal and regional ingredients. The 100% grass-fed beef patties are stuffed in fluffy brioche buns with a range of toppings. The Big Woody with bacon, Cheddar, onions, pickles, and salad is great, but another favorite is the Pendleton, topped with onion rings, Cheddar, and barbecue sauce. The queso fries are a proper treat, too.

Located in the Seattle area, Lil Woody's has several locations. While I've never been, the next time I'm in Seattle, I'm definitely finding the nearest Lil Woody's. Their fries are hand-cut, and their sauces and seasoning are made on site, daily.

I do know, in Tri-Cities, we have a lot of great restaurants serving delicious burgers. Recently, I went to Amendment XXI Prohibition Bar & Grill and had their Prohibition Smash. It was so good!

