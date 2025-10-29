WSDOT and construction crews are making rapid progress on the Bullfrog Road overpass of I-90. However, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson says construction is expected to take several months. For now, I-90 remains open as WSDOT engineers are designing the repair solution that will hopefully allow for the most rapid construction.

The overpass was demolished after a semi carrying an oversized load struck the bridge.

Westbound I-90 re-opened ahead of schedule, after crews hired by WSDOT worked non-stop to remove the damaged portion of the overpass. The crews completed the demolition in 22-hours. Meanwhile, westbound lanes will remain open until WSDOT replaces the overpass.

Motorists Should Expect FULL Closures of Westbound I-90 at Times.

In a statement from the Governor, daytime closures will occur "only as needed." An updated timeline of the project is expected in December.

“Thank you to the WSDOT crews and contractors who moved quickly to reopen westbound I-90,” Governor Ferguson said. “Our work to repair the damage is just beginning. The loss of this overpass severely impacts the Cle Elum, Roslyn and the Suncadia area. We will work as quickly as possible to replace this vital connection for the community.”

Once construction gets underway motorists can expect FULL closures of westbound I-90. Traffic will be detoured over the on and off-ramps at those times. WSDOT anticipates those closures to occur mostly during overnight hours. WSDOT will update travelers in advance.

