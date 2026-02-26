Canva Canva loading...

The American Red Cross has officially declared a severe blood shortage, as he national blood supply has fallen by approximately 35% in the past month.

This has left a HUGE deficit in blood products that many hospitals rely on for necessary surgeries and procedures.

Patients Who Depend on Transfusions Could Face Delays

Without donations, healthcare facilities are forced to prioritize the most urgent cases. The shortage is especially critical for types O, A negative, and B negative.

Trauma victims, mothers in childbirth, and people with cancer could be facing delays if more donations aren't made.

Why Washingtonians Are Being Asked to Donate

Local blood centers, including Bloodworks Northwest have issued Code Red Emergency alerts. There is an urgent need for donors to act NOW.

As a "Thank-You" Successful Donations Will Receive FREE A1C Testing in March

After making a successful donation in March, donors can access their A1C result within a week or two through the Red Cross Donor App, or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

1 in 5 Donors Have Levels n Prediabetic or Diabetic Range

American Red Cross data shows that 1 in 5 donors have elevated A1C levels, a sign that prediabetes and diabetes are prevalent among adults who are generally in good health.

Among donors with elevated A1C levels, 80% had readings indicating prediabetes — a condition that can often be reversed through lifestyle changes such as a balanced diet and regular exercise.

People wth prediabetes or diabetes are generally eligible to donate blood. platelets, and plasma. In most situations, the medication donors take to manage the condition does NOT disqualify them from donating blood.

