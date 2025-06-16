Heading to WA Trails? Read These Biking Rules First
If you love biking, you should know the rules for staying safe on trails and in Washington's campgrounds.
Surprising Rules to Note on Washington State Mixed-Use and MTB Trails:
• Horses have right-of-way.
• Uphill traffic has right-of-way.
• Wear helmets.
• Speak up and slow down on blind turns. Let opposing traffic know how many bikers are in your party.
• Respect the dirt on MTB tracks – keep soil in the trail and steer clear of heavy mud. This will help avoid trail closures for erosion and repair.
Naturally, when it comes to ROAD SAFETY, drivers of motor vehicles need to be aware. However, defensive riding skills are necessary, especially in campgrounds. There are safety rules to follow.
• Protect Your Head With a Helmet.
Just like at home, riding in parks and campgrounds can be dangerous. You never know what you'll encounter. Your head should be protected at all times. Wearing your helmet can prevent a life-changing head injury.
• Follow the Rules/Signs of the Roads.
It's easy to ride past signs without reading them. It's important to follow ALL signs. As many campground loops are onne-way streets, bike traffic also must adhere to riding in the correct direction.
• Be Sure to Be Seen.
If you're riding at dusk or early morning, you shoul attach a light to your bicycle or wear a headlamp. It's also good to sport reflective wear.
