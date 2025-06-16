If you love biking, you should know the rules for staying safe on trails and in Washington's campgrounds.

Surprising Rules to Note on Washington State Mixed-Use and MTB Trails:

Canva Canva loading...

• Horses have right-of-way. • Uphill traffic has right-of-way. • Wear helmets. • Speak up and slow down on blind turns. Let opposing traffic know how many bikers are in your party. • Respect the dirt on MTB tracks – keep soil in the trail and steer clear of heavy mud. This will help avoid trail closures for erosion and repair.

Canva Canva loading...

Read More: Left Alone Too Soon? Know Washington's Age Limits Now

Get our free mobile app

Naturally, when it comes to ROAD SAFETY, drivers of motor vehicles need to be aware. However, defensive riding skills are necessary, especially in campgrounds. There are safety rules to follow.

• Protect Your Head With a Helmet.

Canva Canva loading...

Just like at home, riding in parks and campgrounds can be dangerous. You never know what you'll encounter. Your head should be protected at all times. Wearing your helmet can prevent a life-changing head injury.

• Follow the Rules/Signs of the Roads.

It's easy to ride past signs without reading them. It's important to follow ALL signs. As many campground loops are onne-way streets, bike traffic also must adhere to riding in the correct direction.

• Be Sure to Be Seen.

If you're riding at dusk or early morning, you shoul attach a light to your bicycle or wear a headlamp. It's also good to sport reflective wear.

7 Best Bike Trails in Tri-Cities, Washington Cycling is HUGE in the P-N-W. Portland, OR is considered the best biking city in the United States. Seattle is ranked #9. Not one of Tri-Cities made the nationwide ranking. However, we do have a lot of fantastic biking trails. We have the 7 best. Do you have a favorite? And, is there one that didn't make our list? Let us know. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities If you're looking for spot to park for the night or several, check out these campgrounds near Tri-Cities, Washington. If you're in a tent, trailer, or motor-home, one of these fine locations will be perfect for you and the family. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner