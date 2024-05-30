Two WA Gems are Among the Best Travel Destinations in America
After living here for 10 years, I'm just now exploring some of the amazing sites Washington has to offer. From historical museums, to natural wonders, national parks and recreation areas, sports venues, and so many more, we pretty much have it all here.
Which two Washington destinations are among the best places to visit in the US?
I've been to one place. However, every time I go to Seattle, I plan to stop at the other. According to a list put together by World Population Review, the best places to visit in Washington are Pike Place Market and Mount Rainier National Park.
When visiting Washington, Pike Place Market in Seattle is a great place for small shops, comfy cafes, artwork, farm-fresh food, and fresh fish stalls. Pike Place Market is home to the country's oldest farmers' market. Nature lovers can head to Mount Rainier National Park, home to the 14,000-foot volcano, Mount Rainier. The park covers 238 square miles and has 260 miles of hiking trails for all levels.
I agree, Mount Rainier National Park was pretty spectacular! I look forward to visiting again. Now, what about Pike Place Market?
Founded in 1907, it's one of the oldest public markets in the country. It's known as the soul of Seattle, where hundreds of farmers, small businesses, and residents make it happen. I do know that the next time I'm in Seattle, I am visiting Pike Place Market. You can see the complete list of top places to visit by state by going here.
