Washington Chinese Restaurant One of the Best in America

My husband Jeff and I are always on the search for a great Chinese Restaurant or buffet. Do you have a favorite? Apparently, most of us do.

ALSO READ: These 13 Foods Now Gone Forever From Washington Stores

Canva Canva loading...

A lot of us have a favorite restaurant in various cities. The website LoveFood has a listing of the best Chinese restaurant for every state in the US.

In Washington, the Best Is Where the Legendary Bruce Lee Would Dine.

Madame Tussauds Hollywood Unveils New Bruce Lee Figure Alongside The Legend's Daughter Shannon Lee, And The Bruce Lee Foundation Vivien Killilea loading...

Naturally, I looked up Tai Tung Chinese Restaurant in Seattle. There's a famous Bruce Lee table in the restaurant. Lee's favorite dishes were oyster sauce beef and garlic shrimp. Tai Tung the oldest Chinese restaurant in the city. According to an article, the Chan family continues to operate the popular spot which opened in 1935.

“My grandfather immigrated from China in the early 1900s because it was difficult to find work there,” said third-generation owner Harry Chan. “His journey started in San Francisco, and eventually he landed in Seattle. Grandpa Quan took a risk, along with others, to be his own boss and Tai Tung was born.”

Get our free mobile app

Next time we're in Seattle, that's where we plan to visit. Until then, we a few spectacular places in Tri-Cities to get our fix on. Our favorite place, China Cafe, in Kennewick moved a few years ago from Clearwater Avenue to 201 North Edison Street, Suite 236. It's now China Cafe Express, which gets awesome reviews!

The new China Cafe Express is honestly amazing. The food is just as good as ever. The service is amazing still, same sweet waitresses as the old location. Food is still well priced. Did not feel like express at all as we sat at a nice table. The restaurant was very clean. - Dawnee K.

8 Best Chinese Restaurants in Tri-Cities, WA We've done the research, see if you agree. Have you visited any of these restaurants? What's your favorite go-to dish? My friends love the egg rolls at Shang Hai in Kennewick. Have we left anyone out? Are these truly the BEST Chinese restaurants in our area? Chime in and let us know where your favorite is. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

5 Restaurants Fitting For The Former Shari's Restaurant In Richland The old Shari's location on George Washington Way in Richland has been sitting vacant for some time. They closed their doors after 40 years. What business would you like to see? We have a few ideas. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner