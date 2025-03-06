Clucking Amazing: This Chicken Sandwich in Washington Is the Best
When it comes to chicken sandwiches, what makes it the best sandwich you've ever had? As a kid, it was a really big deal when the folks would bring home a bucket from Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Where Can You Find the Best Chicken Sandwich in Washington State?
I feel like chicken is universal, it's almost as popular as pizza or hamburgers. Most fast food restaurants have a chicken sandwich on the menu. But, where's the best? Believe it or not, there's a site listing the best chicken sandwiches in all 50 states. And, they're NOT fast food chains. According to Finance Buzz, the best in Washington is Ma'ono:
Ma’ono has several locations around Seattle, including one located inside Rachel’s Gingerbeer at University Village. The restaurant’s Yelp page is filled with reviewers saying Ma’ono cranks out some of the best hot chicken they’ve ever tasted. The crispy fried chicken sandwich is a particular favorite.
I also remember having Banquet Chicken out of the box. My mom would empty the frozen chicken on a cookie sheet, and in about an hour, she had an entire fried chicken meal, complete with all the sides on our table. Those were good times.
View this post on Instagram
In today's world, though, it's just easier to order, pick up, or dine in. Who can resist a tasty chicken sandwich? I wonder if Ma'ono would consider opening a location in Tri-Cities. One restaurant we will have soon is Chik-fil-A. Although, until its arrival, why not try the Costco chicken hack?
