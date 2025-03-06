Clucking Amazing: This Chicken Sandwich in Washington Is the Best

When it comes to chicken sandwiches, what makes it the best sandwich you've ever had? As a kid, it was a really big deal when the folks would bring home a bucket from Kentucky Fried Chicken.

KFC Menu Items and Restaurant Getty Images for KFC loading...

READ MORE: 13 Items Never to Buy at a Washington Dollar Store

Where Can You Find the Best Chicken Sandwich in Washington State?

I feel like chicken is universal, it's almost as popular as pizza or hamburgers. Most fast food restaurants have a chicken sandwich on the menu. But, where's the best? Believe it or not, there's a site listing the best chicken sandwiches in all 50 states. And, they're NOT fast food chains. According to Finance Buzz, the best in Washington is Ma'ono:

Ma’ono has several locations around Seattle, including one located inside Rachel’s Gingerbeer at University Village. The restaurant’s Yelp page is filled with reviewers saying Ma’ono cranks out some of the best hot chicken they’ve ever tasted. The crispy fried chicken sandwich is a particular favorite.

I also remember having Banquet Chicken out of the box. My mom would empty the frozen chicken on a cookie sheet, and in about an hour, she had an entire fried chicken meal, complete with all the sides on our table. Those were good times.

Get our free mobile app

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MA'ONO (@maonoseattle)

In today's world, though, it's just easier to order, pick up, or dine in. Who can resist a tasty chicken sandwich? I wonder if Ma'ono would consider opening a location in Tri-Cities. One restaurant we will have soon is Chik-fil-A. Although, until its arrival, why not try the Costco chicken hack?

7 Best Chinese Restaurants in Tri-Cities, WA We've done the research, see if you agree. Have you visited any of these restaurants? What's your favorite go-to dish? My friends love the egg rolls at Shang Hai in Kennewick. Have we left anyone out? Are these truly the BEST Chinese restaurants in our area? Chime in and let us know where you go for great Chinese food.🥢 Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State Here's a spotlight on all the places Guy Fieri on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in the Tri-Cities area. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals