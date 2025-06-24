If you are like many Americans, you relish a special brunch at least once a year. In this article, you'll see the breakdown of a recent study from Hard Rock Bet showing just how much Americans love to brunch out and where you might find a great place for a brunch date, too!

This Study, released to coincide with National Brunch Month, has crowned Washington as the 13th best state for brunch in the U.S. for 2025, with its distinctive "Smoked Salmon Bagel" leading the charge as its signature brunch item.

Brunch Canva loading...

For brunch enthusiasts across the nation, the Evergreen State is officially a must-visit.

The comprehensive study by Hard Rock Bet analyzed various factors to determine the ultimate brunch hotspots.

Get our free mobile app

These included social media buzz, the number of highly-rated brunch establishments, search interest in each state's most iconic breakfast or brunch dish, and the density of restaurants per capita.

California took the top spot with a score of 61.72 out of 100, largely thanks to its ubiquitous avocado toast. Washington State secured a respectable 13th place with a score of 26.46.

This ranking places Washington ahead of other states like New Mexico and Minnesota, due to its strong appeal for brunch lovers.

California tops the list and was undoubtedly fueled by the popularity of Avocado Toast, coming in at 57.000 hashtag mentions and 165,000 searches.

From Arizona's popular breakfast burritos to New York's iconic bagel and lox, the study showcased the diverse culinary landscape of American brunch.

Washington's signature "Smoked Salmon Bagel" played a significant role in its ranking, reflecting the state's rich seafood culture.

Favorite Brunch Spots in Tri-Cities: (In no particular order)

1. Lulu's Craft Bar

2. Sage Port Grille

3. The Original Pancake House

4. Anthony's at Columbia Point

5. 3 Eyed Fish

Dine out for brunch at one of the amazing places around the Tri-Cities

READ MORE:

Faith Martin's Top Picks for Easter Brunch in Tri-Cities

10 of the Best Breakfast Spots in WA State

Best Washington State Border Towns Near Canada Here are three awesome Washington State border towns along the Canadian border worth checking out Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals