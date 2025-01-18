Washington BBQ Joint Ranked Among the Best in America

The one thing everyone in my family agrees on is BBQ. Who doesn't love barbecue?

My husband Jeff, absolutely loves barbecue. My sister in law lives in Texas. While I've never been, my Jeff returns raving about Texas barbecue. The popular site Love Food released its latest picks for the best barbeque restaurant in each state, and has ranked them. How did Washington do?

Where is Washington's Best Barbecue Found?

The restaurant chosen as the best barbecue venue in Washington is Briley's BBQ & Grill. Officially located in Lake Forest Park, the venue was:

"Voted #1 Best Barbecue in Seattle" ~ Megan Hill (Seattle Eater)

“In the Summer of 2015 they opened Brileys BBQ, serving their own mash-up of smoked meat styles in what they’ve dubbed ‘Northwest Barbecue.’” ~ Food Network

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brileys BBQ & Grill • Seattle, Wa (@brileysbbq)

SEE NOW: 15 Popular Snacks THat Will Disappear From WA Stores This Year

From Love Food, the meats are smoked over cherry wood, and the servings are huge.

Tried-and-tested options include the Harry Stamper (a pulled pork, jalapeño Cheddar sausage, and bacon sandwich), the Texas-style sliced brisket, and the baby back ribs.

Get our free mobile app

We're also really fortunate to have some really tasty barbecue joints in Tri-Cities. From Porter's Real Barbecue, to Neighbor's BBQ, who recently announced they're making the move from Prosser to Kennewick.

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker