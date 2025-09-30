Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife is warning residents to be aware of anything left out on the porch, especially if it's food.

A recent porch pirate was caught on camera near Ocean Shores taking off with a package. And now wildlife officials have issued a warning.

The Thief on Camera Was a Large Black Bear.

While the bear took off with a sweater, instead of food, people need to be aware, and mindful when having food delivered to their homes. According to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife:

Black bears are common throughout most of Washington, including suburban areas and in greenbelts near cities and towns. When preparing for hibernation in the fall and after waking in the spring, they look for high-calorie, easy-to-find food sources.

Washington Is Home to Both Black Bears and Grizzly Bears.

Both species are known for their excellent sense of smell and large appetites. Black bears primarily eat plants berries, and nuts, but also prey on insects, mammals, fish, and birds.

While Bears Tend to Avoid Humans, Conflicts Can Still Arise.

Never feed bears or leave garbage, or scented items in areas that are accessible to them.

The best way to not have interactions with bears at home is to remove food that provide bears with a high amount of calories. This includes leaving garbage cans in garages or using bear resistant containers, removing bird feeders (including liquid hummingbird feeders), keeping fruit trees picked, and keeping small livestock like chicken and goats in secure enclosures with a roof.

