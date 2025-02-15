Washington Bakery Named One of the Best Doughnut Shops in America

Who doesn't love a tasty doughnut every now and then? It's pretty much the American way, especially in the office, or any work place. Doughnuts bring everyone together.

A Washington Bakery Has Been Named One of the Best in the Nation.

Original House of Donuts-Facebook Original House of Donuts-Facebook loading...

The Original House of Donuts has been around since 1959. The goal is to make fresh handmade donuts from scratch every day. With millions of donuts served over the years, the recipe is perfection. According to Taste of Home:

Original House of Donuts has an expansive menu packed with tasty, doughy treats. Escape the Pacific Northwest’s rain while munching on a cherry-frosted cake doughnut, or go all-in with an old-fashioned buttermilk bar.

With locations in Lakewood and Lacey, Original House of Donuts is described as a vintage modern donut experience, with "that classic style and classic taste that makes you remember the good times."

The menu is awesome with quite an assortment. Everything from plain cake, topped cake, (so many flavors) French Crullers, Raised, Bars, Plops, and Filled choices. Cinnamon twists, apple fritters, bacon maple bars, and more are available daily from 6 am till 6 pm.

And For Special Occasions, The Original House of Donuts is Mobile.

Next Time You're in Lakewood, or Lacey, Visit the Original House of Donuts.

